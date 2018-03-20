Payette County deputies find inert grenades in RV, man arrested

PAYETTE COUNTY, ID - A Washington man has been arrested after law enforcement authorities in Payette County responded to a disturbance at a bar –- and found a man with an inert grenade.

About 8:45 p.m. Monday, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man in New Plymouth that was attempting to pull a pin on a grenade while in front of the Double Diamond Bar, according to a Payette County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“Patrons at the bar were also reporting that the individual was attempting to enter the Double Diamond Bar. Deputies responded to the area along with the assistance of the Fruitland Police Department and the Payette City Police Department. Deputies arrived and located the individual (later identified as) Joseph Nelson, 36, of Zillah, Washington,” the release said.

Nelson was taken into custody without incident.

The Nampa Police Department’s Bomb Squad also responded to the scene, and later located four inert grenades in Nelson’s RV that was parked in front of the Double Diamond, the release stated.

Nelson was booked into the Payette County Jail for disturbing the peace, malicious injury to property and aggravated assault.

