Payette Brewing's Kegs 4 Kause features Flock Cancer

BOISE, Idaho — Monday Night (February 27) at the Payette Brewing Company, the Kegs 4 Kause program is supporting Flock Cancer Idaho, from 6:00pm-10:00pm in the Tap Room.

Every Monday from 6:00 - 10:00 pm, Payette Brewing donates 50% of the profits from draft beer sales in the Tap Room to a selected Idaho non-profit. The selected organization is also encouraged to showcase their story in a visual way to customers to gain exposure and receive additional donations.

Flock Cancer Idaho is a nonprofit dedicated to honoring the legacy of and celebrating breast cancer survivors, caregivers, and their families. They host the annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll, using the event to help with vital Treasure Valley recovery and care programs improve those journeys.

The 2023 pink flamingo themed walk is scheduled for May 13.

The Stroll will be hosted on Harrison Blvd in Boise, and will feature live music, food trucks, and, of course, pink-flamingo decor. All proceeds go to helping breast cancer patients and their families.

Walkers must register to participate. See here for details.

