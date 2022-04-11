Payette Brewing Company gives back with Kegs4Kause

BOISE, Idaho — Payette Brewing Company is giving back to the community with a weekly fundraiser called Kegs4Kause.

The owner of Payette Brewing Company, Mike Francis said Kegs4Kause started ten years ago with Radio Boise. After the first fundraiser went so well, they kept doing it week after week.

Every Monday from 6-10 pm, 50% of all profits go towards a local nonprofit. This week, Wild Hearts Idaho is the organization benefitting from Kegs4Kause.

Francis said there's an application process every fall where organizations can apply to be apart of Kegs4Kause.

"Our team will go through and start selecting organizations based on who they are, how they're going to support it. We really like for this to be a platform for them," he said.

Some organizations will bring a band when it's their turn to be apart of Kegs4Kause, others will set up a booth to share with people what their organization is all about.

You can find more information about kegs4kause by clicking here.