Paws to Read Encourages Kids to Read Aloud With Dogs

Boise, (ID) - Learning to read can be a challenge for many Idaho youth. One of the most critical hurdles for young readers to cross is the fear of reading aloud.

Sunday at the Bound Crossing Library in Boise Treasure Valley, children were invited to practice reading aloud to non-other than mans best friend.

The event featured two furry friends from The Alliance of Therapy Dogs. The library says the event is an excellent opportunity to boost self-confidence for young readers in a laid-back setting.