Parts of I-84 will close, reduce speeds for Idaho Patriot Thunder

Parts of Interstate 84 will have reduced speeds and will temporarily be blocked on Sunday, July 10 for the Idaho Patriot Mountain Thunder event, according to a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

Idaho Patriot Thunder

Idaho State Police will be escorting up to 1,200 motorcyclists for the event. Police will reduce speeds and temporarily block access to eastbound I-84 between Nampa and Mountain Home from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Prior to the start time of the event, ISP will begin to slow down eastbound traffic in Nampa at Northside Boulevard and restrict vehicles from entering the interstate.

As the group of motorcyclists approaches each eastbound on-ramp and off-ramp, drivers will not be allowed to enter, join or pass the motorcycle procession, according to ITD. Streets outside of I-84 may also experience congestion as the procession passes each respective on-ramp and off-ramp.

According to the press release, ISP will be joining multiple law enforcement agencies within Canyon, Ada and Elmore counties to monitor traffic conditions and I-84 access at the following interchanges prior to, during and after the ride concludes in Mountain Home at 12:30 p.m.

Temporarily blocked interchanges include:

Franklin Boulevard

Garrity Boulevard

Ten Mile Road

Meridian Road

Eagle Road

Franklin Road/Milwaukee Street

The I-184 Wye

Cole Road/Overload Road

Orchard Street

Vista Avenue

Broadway Avenue

Gowen Road

Eisenman Road

East Boise Rest Area

Blacks Creek Road

East Boise Port of Entry

Mayfield Road

Simco Road

I-84B/Old U.S. 30 Exit 90

Exit 95 in Mountain Home

ITD officials say eastbound I-84 travelers should plan for short delays to allow the motorcyclists to safely ride along the interstate. The ride will end at Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home and regular traffic flow will then resume.

The Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride benefits the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund and Operation Warm Heart. For more information on the event, click here.