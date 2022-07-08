Parts of I-84 will close, reduce speeds for Idaho Patriot Thunder

Parts of Interstate 84 will have reduced speeds and will temporarily be blocked on Sunday, July 10 for the Idaho Patriot Mountain Thunder event, according to a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department.
Idaho State Police will be escorting up to 1,200 motorcyclists for the event. Police will reduce speeds and temporarily block access to eastbound I-84 between Nampa and Mountain Home from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Prior to the start time of the event, ISP will begin to slow down eastbound traffic in Nampa at Northside Boulevard and restrict vehicles from entering the interstate.
As the group of motorcyclists approaches each eastbound on-ramp and off-ramp, drivers will not be allowed to enter, join or pass the motorcycle procession, according to ITD. Streets outside of I-84 may also experience congestion as the procession passes each respective on-ramp and off-ramp.
According to the press release, ISP will be joining multiple law enforcement agencies within Canyon, Ada and Elmore counties to monitor traffic conditions and I-84 access at the following interchanges prior to, during and after the ride concludes in Mountain Home at 12:30 p.m.
Temporarily blocked interchanges include:
- Franklin Boulevard
- Garrity Boulevard
- Ten Mile Road
- Meridian Road
- Eagle Road
- Franklin Road/Milwaukee Street
- The I-184 Wye
- Cole Road/Overload Road
- Orchard Street
- Vista Avenue
- Broadway Avenue
- Gowen Road
- Eisenman Road
- East Boise Rest Area
- Blacks Creek Road
- East Boise Port of Entry
- Mayfield Road
- Simco Road
- I-84B/Old U.S. 30 Exit 90
- Exit 95 in Mountain Home
ITD officials say eastbound I-84 travelers should plan for short delays to allow the motorcyclists to safely ride along the interstate. The ride will end at Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home and regular traffic flow will then resume.
The Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride benefits the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund and Operation Warm Heart. For more information on the event, click here.