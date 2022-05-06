Part of Eagle Road in Meridian to close overnight for widening project

Part of Eagle Road in Meridian will close overnights while crews work on widening the road.

The project will cause intermittent delays for drivers on Eagle between Franklin Road and Ustick Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will be working on new signal and power poles at the intersections of Franklin Road, Pine Avenue, Fairview Avenue and River Valley Street. People driving between those hours should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and possible lane closures, according to ITD.

Plan ahead! Over the next few weeks, work on the Eagle Road widening project will require intermittent nighttime intersection delays up to 15-minutes long with flaggers in place. Find the current work schedule at https://t.co/lRVWnFEUd2.



MORE: https://t.co/KifSnwHbpI pic.twitter.com/KoTra8AuSU — ITD (@IdahoITD) May 5, 2022

The project will widen Eagle Road (State Highway 55) and increase mobility by adding a third southbound lane.