Parma Police search for missing 89-year-old

Posted at 8:45 PM, Apr 08, 2024
PARMA, Idaho — The Parma Police Department is looking for a missing 89-year-old man, last seen in the Fruitland/Ontario area.

Roger Reynoldson was last seen driving at 2014 Red Chevy Silverado with Idaho license plate number, 2CLZ828.

Reynoldson has dementia and is considered endangered.

He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, with gray hair and gray eyes

