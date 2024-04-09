Parma Police search for missing 89-year-old

PARMA, Idaho — The Parma Police Department is looking for a missing 89-year-old man, last seen in the Fruitland/Ontario area.

Roger Reynoldson was last seen driving at 2014 Red Chevy Silverado with Idaho license plate number, 2CLZ828.

ENDANGERED MISSING PERSON ALERT-PARMA, ID

If seen please call Parma Police Department at (208) 722-5900 or 911

Reynoldson has dementia and is considered endangered.

He is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, with gray hair and gray eyes