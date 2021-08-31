Watch
News

Actions

Parents say child injured at S. Idaho school, file lawsuit

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Idaho court affirms throwing blood draw test
Posted at 2:19 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 16:19:51-04

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The parents of a former south-central Idaho middle school student have filed a lawsuit against the school district.

The lawsuit contends a teacher instructed other children to wrap their child tightly in a sheet and push her down concrete stairs while the teacher recorded video on his cellphone.

The complaint filed earlier this month by Shane and Barbara Schaeffer against the Twin Falls School District seeks medical expenses as well as money for pain and suffering from injuries that included a traumatic brain injury. The school district denies any wrongdoing and says others not under its control may have been guilty of careless misconduct.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light