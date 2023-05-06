Watch Now
Paranormal Cirque brings a mature, thrilling and wicked show to Boise

Paranormal Cirque shows will go from May 11-14 in Boise
Cirque Entertainment
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 06, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — An innovative show coming to Boise combines theatre, circus and cabaret with horror tones and imagery. The Cirque Italia presents Paranormal Cirque, a brand new show for a mature audience, which will show in Boise from May 11-14 at the Boise Towne Square Mall in the parking lot.

Outside-Tent---Night---Drone---Steve-Hyde8-ConvertImage.jpg

The show aims to immerse audience members into a parallel world filled with monstrous creatures with jaw-dropping talents.

The Paranormal Cirque also adheres to a strict animal-free policy, allowing their audience to enjoy the event without worrying about animal safety and health.

Argentina Portugal - Exorcist Hair Hang - Kay Lavelle (Lavelle Photography) (1).jpg

For more information on the event, visit the Paranormal Cirque website: paranormalcirque.com. Tickets can also be purchased on the website, but any attendants under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian due to the show's adult language and material.

