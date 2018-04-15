Paralyzed Officer Kevin Holtry treated to a new Harley

Boise, (ID) - After being injured in the line of duty nearly a year and a half ago a Boise police officer's wish of getting back on a motorcycle is coming true.

Boise Police Officer Kevin Holtry was paralyzed in a shooting on the Boise bench in November of 2016. Before his injuries, he had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles. So his new friends at High Desert Harley Davidson in Meridian worked tirelessly over the last year to raise funds for a customized brand new bike, specifically built for Officer Holtry.

Holtry says he can't wait to test it out and he already has a couple of trips lined up.

