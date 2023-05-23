Papa Murphy's cookie dough linked to Salmonella infections

Public Health officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, along with several Idaho public health districts, have linked four people in Idaho (both northern and southern) with Salmonella infections that appear to be associated with eating raw cookie dough, either chocolate chip or s'mores bar, from different Papa Murphy's locations.

Illnesses have been reported in six states, including Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. At this point, 18 cases have been reported, and several more are being investigated for the connection.

The Division of Public Health is working closely with local, neighboring state, and federal public health and food safety partners to investigate any additional cases of salmonellosis suspected to be associated with this cluster and to identify the source of contamination.

People can get Salmonella infection from a variety of sources, including eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water. It is recommended that if you are in possession of any of the cookie dough that it be discarded.

Infants, people over 65 years old, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness. Salmonella may spread from the intestines to other parts of the body, and, in rare cases, can be deadly. Over the last five years, about 200 cases of salmonellosis are reported each year in Idaho.

If you have or are experiencing any symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, fever, or stomach cramps within one to seven days of consuming Papa Murphy's cookie dough, please contact your healthcare provider.