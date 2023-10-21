Paddle boarder dies after being rescued from Quinn's Pond

BOISE, Idaho — A 66 year old man has died after falling off a paddle board in Quinn's Pond

Multiple agencies including the Boise Fire and police departments responded to the area after witnesses say a man slipped off of his paddle board and didn't resurface.

"We had several witnesses here that were able to give us a good last seen point a good location of where they last saw the subject. So we post a firefighter at each spot where they last saw and they direct the dive team to where his last seen point was and they'll begin their search and they do a grid search back and forth in all directions," says Battalion Chief Tom Moore.

A dive team was able to locate the victim and pull him out of the water after about an hour and 20 minutes.

Paramedics from Ada County and Boise Fire began life saving measures. He was transported to Saint Alphonsus Hospital but could not be revived.

Boise police and fire say the death is still under investigation but is likely a drowning.

