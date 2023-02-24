Owyhee Storm hold off Mountain View for the district championship 58-51

BOISE, Idaho — The Owyhee Storm are the defending 5A champs despite last season marking the first year this new school in Meridian opened its doors.

However, the Mountain View Mavs were able to beat Owyhee by one in the only game these teams played in the regular season, yet the two teams matched up at the Southern Idaho Conference district championship.

Mountain View came out swinging led by their unbelievable freshman Logan Haustveit. He scored the first nine points for the Mavs and had a team high 16 points.

The second quarter belonged to Owyhee as they took the lead and never gave it up as the Storm features talent, depth and experience.

"It's awesome and our chemistry is even better," said junior Liam Campbell, who led the team with 19 points. "We just have a ton of guys who can score the ball and guard the ball and it is great to be part of that kind of program."

Mountain View would tie it up once in the third and once in the fourth, but in the end Owyhee came away as the district champs. Both teams will advance to the 5A state tournament.

"We have been here before, we knew we could do it again," said Campbell. "Mountain View, they are a tough team. That was a a tough game, they played really well. We just had to stay together, but it is awesome to put up another banner."

In the 4A district championship, Bishop Kelly punched their ticket to the state tournament defeating Skyview 52-49.

Skyview will play Ridgevue on Saturday in a play-in game to get to the state tournament after their game-tying three missed in the final seconds. Eloy Chaparro led the way with 20 points while Max Cutforth chipped in 15.

Bishop Kelly makes it a double district championship for the boys and girls as they were led by Joseph Berhend with 15, Thomas Lodge scored 13 and Mason Suboh-Meuret contributed 12.

The Real Dairy Shootout will begin next Thursday as teams from all levels will come to the Treasure Valley for the state tournament.