Owyhee County Sheriff's Office looking for Bruneau home shooting suspect

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of shooting a at a residence in Bruneau.

According to the press release issued on Monday, the shooting occurred late in the evening on Thursday, September 28.

The man they are looking for, Gilberto Rodriguez, may be driving a green Ford F-150 with a brush guard, license plate E153163. Police warn he may be armed and dangerous.

The victim in the shooting, transported to a Boise hospital via air ambulance, is in stable condition.

If you have any information on the location of Rodriguez, please contact the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (208) 495-1154, or your local law enforcement agency.