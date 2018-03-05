Owyhee County Sheriff's deputies looking for missing woman

MARSING, ID - The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Ranie Norwood, 20, was last seen Saturday, March 3rd, walking her small brown dachshund mix dog on Old Bruneau Highway in Marsing.

She “was last seen wearing black leggings, a gray T-shirt, and a white-and-black Calvin Klein jacket,” said Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lynn Bowman.

Norwood is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has brown eyes and short-cropped brown hair. Bowman said the woman is intellectually disabled and does not have her medication.

Investigators believe she may be in Boise, Ontario or Baker City, Oregon.

If you’ve seen Norwood, you are urged to notify the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

