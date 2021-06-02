Owyhee County Museum 'Outpost Days' to start Saturday

MURPHY, Idaho — Ever wonder what it was like to be an Idahoan back in the day? Well, this weekend you can experience it first-hand at the 52nd annual Outpost Days put on by the Owyhee County Historical Museum.

Last year, Outpost Days was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year the event is back on. People from all over the state are encouraged to check out the free event, listen to live music and watch some of the special events that will take place.

“It started in about 1971 and we’re celebrating 52 years of the event,” Museum Executive Director Eriks Garsvo said. “ We did not have 51st Outpost Days, unfortunately, so this year we are going bigger and better for the big 52.”

“If you like to dress up in western gear, we promote that. We’re going to have re-enactors here, tenting, blacksmithing,” Garsvo said.

There will also be a cattle drive, sheepdog demo and more. The Outpost Days is helpful for the museum because it's the biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Any donations we get throughout outpost days will go to building new displays in the museum or specifically the schoolhouse, the train depot and the log cabin here.”

Owyhee County Historical Museum

People from all over come to partake in the event. Garsvo says someone with a tie to Owhyee County will be making the trek all the way from Nebraska.

“So you get everybody that comes in and the stories are told and you get to meet the descendants of the original families here and also introduce people that are new to the area to the history of Owyhee county,” Garsvo.

