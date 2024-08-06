Overnight storm fires leave smokey conditions in the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Overnight storm fires have created an unpleasant smokey atmosphere for those waking up this morning.

Bruneau Fire- Broke out near the intersection of Hwy 51 and Crane Falls Rd. moving toward Colyer Rd.

The fire posed a significant danger to the community, but thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of first responders, that fire has been brought under control. The cause is still under investigation and was mapped at 545 acres.

Coldspring Fire- Popped up north of Hammett. The spread has been stopped at 4 acres and was caused by lightning.

Jump Fire- Also started by lightning and located near Jump Creek southwest of Marsing. The total size is estimated at 12,000 acres.

Oreana Fire- Just south of Oreana, this fire is sized at 1,600 acres and was caused by lightning. Crews expect to have control of the fire by tomorrow evening.

Basin Fire- Located three miles east of Glenns Ferry and is 7,000 acres and growing. Crews are working to slow the spread and establish containment lines.

101 Fire- About four miles southeast of King Hill, the 101 Fire has grown to 2,000 acres. Crews the community to use caution in the area, as roadways may be impacted by smoke.