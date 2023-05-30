Overnight repairs of Eagle Road will cause closures and reduced lanes

Repairing and repaving Eagle Road will impact Meridian and Eagle drivers for the next few weeks. Work is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm nightly, ending at 6:00 am on weekdays, 7:00 am on Saturdays, and 8:00 am on Sundays.

Beginning at 10:00 pm May 30, the northbound lanes of Eagle Road between McMillan and Chinden will be closed until 6:00 am Wednesday morning.

Northbound lanes of Eagle Road between Hobble Creek Drive and Colchester Drive are scheduled for repair over the next two weeks, reducing each direction to one lane.

The intersection of Chinden Blvd and Eagle Road is scheduled to be repaved the evenings of May 31- June 1, causing the intersection to be closed both evenings beginning at 10:00 pm - 6:00 am the following morning.

The east side of Eagle Road will have limited access where crews are working.

“We are asking that drivers slow down and be cautious where crews are working,” said Jeff Ryan, ITD Resident Engineer. “Nighttime closures will allow all lanes to remain open during the daytime commute. We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to get this important repaving project complete.”

For the latest closure locations, text EagleRoad at 1-866-483-8422 or visit the ITD website to sign up for email updates.