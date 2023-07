Just before 11:00 pm on July 5, fire crews in Meridian responded to a grass fire just north of I-84 near Meridian Rd and Waltman Rd.

Meridian officials have reported that the fire burned over three acres and units from Meridian, Boise, Eagle and Kuna responded to help get the blaze under control. Crews remained on the scene to ensure the fire is completely out.

Meridian Fire Department

No structures were impacted nor have any injuries been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.