Over a dozen earthquakes hit central Idaho over the weekend, continuing Monday

United States Geological Survey
More than a dozen earthquakes hit central Idaho from June 1-2, 2025.
STANLEY, Idaho — Over a dozen earthquakes hit central Idaho over the weekend, with more continuing on Monday.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit central Idaho just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, roughly 10 miles northwest of Stanley. Since that initial quake on Sunday afternoon, an additional 17 earthquakes have been reported in the region, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Most of the earthquakes reported on Monday have been getting smaller — the most recent one, which hit around 2 p.m. on Monday, was only a 1.7 magnitude quake. This is a developing story; we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

