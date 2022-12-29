Over 80% of Southwest flights in Boise canceled since Tuesday, with more to come

BOISE, Idaho — Southwest Airlines is still recovering from a string of cancellations across the country dating back to last week and travelers coming through Boise are feeling the impacts.

Since Tuesday, 51 Southwest flights scheduled in and out of the Boise Airport had been canceled according to FlightAware.com. Of the Southwest flights that did either land or take off in Boise, most of them were delayed.

As for Thursday, 22 Southwest flights have already been canceled, which accounts for 73% of the airline's total flights in and out of Boise.

Grady Arnzen was on one of the only flights to leave Boise Wednesday. He considers himself very fortunate to be getting to his next destination.

"I feel lucky," Arnzen said."I think of all the flights coming in, most were canceled. I think the two flights after me were also canceled. I guess I’m lucky to get out of here.”

Arnzen did not experience as much of a struggle as other Southwest customers, but his family members have; most of them are stuck trying to leave Boise after the holidays.

Arnzen wishes the airline had better communication during the chaos.

“People are generally forgiving but it’s tough when no one knows what the heck is happening," Arnzen said. "And around the holidays too. Just acknowledge the pain and discomfort people are going through.”