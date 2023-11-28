Over $6 million in grant funding for Idaho Full-Service Community Schools

The U.S. Department of Education announced $74 million in grants, to support Full-Service Community Schools. $6,486,477 will be awarded to Idaho, specifically United Way of Treasure Valley, Inc. through a State Scaling Grant.

The United Way of Treasure Valley says their organization introduced the State of Idaho to the Community School strategy in 2014.

Full-Service Community Schools are defined by the U.S. Department of Educationas schools that "provide comprehensive academic, social, and health services for students, students’ family members, and community members that will result in improved educational outcomes for children." Family engagement, family literacy, and service learning opportunities are also provided for students who have been chronically absent, truant, or expelled.

In response to the grant announcement, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield wrote in part, " By offering additional services to our most vulnerable students, community schools help provide kids some of the basics they need to learn in the classroom. These grants mean more districts can consider participating to benefit their students and communities.”