Over $1 million awarded to improve Idaho drinking, wastewater systems

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced $1,030,979 in grants to identify deficiencies and needed upgrades for drinking water and wastewater systems.

20 systems will be evaluated with the funds, that are planning grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, redirected to the DEQ from Gov. Brad Little.

“Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents – especially those in our rural communities – can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,” said Gov. Little.

The grants are issued off the heels of a separate round of planning grants, where $542,850 was announced to improve 12 other drinking and waste water systems.

In most cases, the grant supplies half of the eligible project cost while the city will pay for the other half.

To see the latest list of locations being issued a grant, click here.