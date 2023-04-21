Whitewater rafting outlook promising after strong winter in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Payette River system is a gem that features whitewater rafting for all skill levels and abilities with class three and four runs guided by several commercial outfitters.

Cascade Raft and Kayak will take their first customers down the river on Sunday as raft season kicks off in Idaho.

"The bulk of the season is June, July and August as the weather starts to warm up," said Kenneth Long of Cascade Raft and Kayak. "May can be a great time to raft as well, as we get some of those warm days there will be tons of opportunities to get going."

The Payette is a mecca for rafting, as the Main Payette features a family friendly day trip, while the Cabarton gives people the option of a full day class three stretch. For people looking for an adrenaline rush, the South Fork of the Payette River features bigger rapids.

"The class four stretches that we have on the South Fork are some of the best whitewater rafting we have in the country," said Long. "The Main and the Cabarton are just wonderful warm water, well in June, July and August anyway."

The safest way to enjoy the river for people who don't have experience is by going with a guide. There will be a chance for high water runs and the above average outlook means that the Payette River system will have water into September.

"The rivers have started to flow and we are extremely excited for an awesome season," said Long.

Paddlers can also look forward to an extended season on the Jabridge, Bruneau and Owyhee Rivers as the southern end of the state has the biggest window to run these rivers since I can remember.

"Usually the Owyhee is a fickle one and sometimes you get skunked for an entire season," said Aaron Lieberman the Director of the Outfitters and Guides Association. "Desert rivers are certainly the comeback story this year, but otherwise, statewide it is looking great."

We met up with Aaron Lieberman a month ago when SB 1051was working its way through the legislature. It passed the House and the Senate by a combined vote of 102-2.

Governor Little signed the amendment changing the law to provide a baseline of protections from liability to guides and outfitters in Idaho to give them similar protections to ski areas.

"I don’t think it will change operations," said Lieberman. "Outfitters take their jobs seriously. They are very safety oriented. You won’t see any changes in the way of operations, but I do think it will be meaningful for insurance rates."

This time of year rivers run fast and cold, and going with an experienced guide who knows the river and practices swift water rescue techniques is the safest way to enjoy the river.