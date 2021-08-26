Watch
NewsIdaho Backroads

Actions

Washington state orders the killing of up to 2 wolves

items.[0].image.alt
Dawn Villella/AP
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. President Joe Biden's administration is sticking by the decision under former President Donald Trump to lift protections for gray wolves across most of the U.S. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
Wolf Wolves
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:52:15-04

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington has ordered the killing of one or two wolves from the Togo pack in Ferry County in response to repeated attacks on cattle.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that nonlethal deterrents used by three different ranchers had not stopped the attacks. The agency has documented one dead and three injured calves since June 24.

The attacks were attributed to the Togo pack. The agency says ranchers tried a variety of approved methods to deter the wolves, but those methods failed.

It says killing up to two wolves from the Togo pack is not expected to harm the wolf population’s ability to reproduce.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light