Washington state orders the killing of up to 2 wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington has ordered the killing of one or two wolves from the Togo pack in Ferry County in response to repeated attacks on cattle.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday that nonlethal deterrents used by three different ranchers had not stopped the attacks. The agency has documented one dead and three injured calves since June 24.

The attacks were attributed to the Togo pack. The agency says ranchers tried a variety of approved methods to deter the wolves, but those methods failed.

It says killing up to two wolves from the Togo pack is not expected to harm the wolf population’s ability to reproduce.