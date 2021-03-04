Volunteer anglers needed to catch steelhead on the South Fork of the Clearwater River

IDAHO — We previously reported on Idaho Fish and Game's Broodstock program, and thanks to 130 anglers that have volunteered, they now have 26 pairs of steelhead.

But, in order to reach their broodstock goal of 252 pairs, IDFG is looking for more anglers to catch steelhead in the South Fork of the Clearwater River.

The fish will head to their hatchery program for breeding to produce the next generation of steelhead and keep the population thriving.

IDFG relies on volunteer anglers each year so they don't have to use traps.

This also allows the steelhead to reach site fidelity.

“It is kind of like, 'I know where I am supposed to go because this is where my parents are from' and most of them have really high site fidelity," Don Whitney, IDFG biologist, said. "Wherever their parents come from or where they swim out as a juvenile, even after going out to the ocean, they are going to come back to that specific drainage.”

If you are interested in volunteering, all you have to do is show up to the South Fork of the Clearwater River ready to fish.

IDFG will be there to help tube the steelhead for transport to the hatchery.

