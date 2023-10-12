Treasure Valley Pheasants Forever holds youth hunt at 2C Pheasant Farm near Parma

PARMA, Idaho — Young hunters got the opportunity to bag themselves a ringneck pheasant as 23 children participated in the Treasure Valley Pheasants Forever learn to hunt program.

"This is the graduation day," said Tony Arneson who has been the youth program director for eight years. "We build their confidence and then so they can go out in the field possibly take some game and that's what a bunch of them did today."

This program teaches children the importance of safety, muzzle awareness and how to hunt responsibly as every child had their own mentor and every group had their own dog and handler.

"You can watch them progress through this program," said Arneson. "They start very timid and then really come into their own get confident with the shotgun, which is really important."

In upland bird hunting dogs play a vital role. Our group featured Cedar Woods Ellie May LaFae and Ellie would sniff out the birds and point to their location. The hunters would slowly walk up to that area and take their shot after the bird flushed.

"It was exciting, I never knew when the bird was going to flush," said 10-year-old Colten. "I thought it was really cool the instructor helped us."

Ellie May was a rockstar, not only did she make it easy for the hunters to reach their bag limit of three, but there was also an instance where she didn't locate one of the roosters. Her handler Brad Compton gave her another chance to locate it on their way back and Ellie found it.

"That's why I love this dog," said Compton. "She never gives up."

Every child bagged at least one bird and the pair, in total the 23 children shot 42 birds over a two day period after they spent time going over hunting scenarios and practiced shooting clay targets.

The success of this program relies on volunteers who graciously give up their time to help the next generation of hunters and also 2C Pheasant Farm who offers up their land near Parma.

"I Love it, I thoroughly enjoy getting kids out in the field for the first time," said Arneson. "Our motto is no child left indoors."

In the 11 years that this program has been going on there have been zero incidents or accidents. Treasure Valley Pheasants Forever is planning their next hunt and it will be sometime in January.