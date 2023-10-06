Trailing of the Sheep is one of the most popular fall festivals in the country

KETCHUM, Idaho — The 27th Trailing of the Sheep Festival is underway and it continues through Sunday culminating with the sheep parade through downtown Ketchum at noon.

This festival highlights the sheep migration that has been going on in the Wood River Valley for 150 years. This year it earned the number five spot on USA Today's Readers Choice best fall festivals.

"We have definitely become a bucket list festival," said executive director Laura Musbach Drake. "We ask people to pin their hometowns and typically we are between 45 and 49 states with multiple countries so the word is out."

The festival started with John Peavey and his wife because sheep used to outnumber the people by six to one. As the population in Sun Valley grew residents became irritated with the sheep during their migration so John started this festival to educate people on the migration and the culture behind it.

"We celebrate three culture the Scots, the Basque and the Peruvians," said Peavey. "Each one brings something really enriching to the community."

The festival also features a number of different events and activities including lamb cooking classes, wool workshops and sheep gathering tales to help people understand the history.

However, the most popular event is the sheep dog trials that happen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. At this event people get to watch herders and their dogs navigate the sheep through a course and it will draw thousands of spectators this weekend.

"The people will cheer, hoot and holler when the dogs go through the panels and when the dog has put the sheep in the pen," said Kelly Ware, one of the dog trainers. "It is pretty exciting, it is one of those things you don’t get to see very often."

Every spring ranchers move the flock into the high country to graze. This Sunday people will get to witness the living history with ranchers taking the flock to lower elevations for the winter, and it's something people love to see.

"Glad to be here making history again," said Jim Trevino of Florida. "It’s great time, I’m going to tell my friends in Venice to come and visit."

For more information on the Trailing of the Sheep Festival click here, it also includes a list of events and the history behind this fall festival.