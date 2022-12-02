Tips to help you cut down your own Christmas tree in the Boise National Forest

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — People have several options for getting a Christmas tree with tree farms all over the Treasure Valley, but another option families have is to go into the woods and cut down their own tree.

For many families this is an annual tradition, mine included, as the combination of snow, mountains and trees provides a fun adventure for children and their parents.

"Every year we sell a little over 10,000 permits a year and I expect we will be on track for about the same," said Venetia Gempler of the Boise National Forest. “Have a great time out there, be considerate of others and please follow those permit conditions."

Everyone who cuts down their own tree needs a permit which people can buy for ten dollars a tree with a maximum of three trees, permits can be obtained through the Recreation.Gov App and also at national forest vendors like Idaho City Grocery in the Boise National Forest.

Conditions of the permit include not cutting down any trees more than 12-foot tall and not topping trees, cutting off only the tops of trees and leaving the rest behind.

People also need to be ready for winter conditions in the mountains which means having a reliable high-clearance vehicle that is ready to drive in the snow, it is a good idea to have a shovel in the car, blankets and extra food and water.

Make sure to dress properly for the cold and snow with multiple layers, hats, gloves, boots and warm jackets and snow pants as the weather can be unpedictable and a lot different then down in the Treasure Valley.

"Tell people where you are going and when you expect to be back, we want people to have a great time in the forest, but they need to know where they are," said Gempler.

The forest service have free maps available through Recreation.gov that can be used with the Avenza Maps App.

I was able to download the App and the map in Idaho City and found it really useful because it showed my location when I left town and lost cell service in the area around Idaho City.

The map shows people where they are allowed to cut down Christmas trees so people don't avoid cutting them down in the wrong area or inadvertently traveling onto private property.

"It’s just a great tool," said Gempler. "You know where you are, you know where you are going and you don’t have to wait until you get to the forest to download it, you can download it before you go helping you check out the area and plan your visit."

The busiest times will be on the weekends and that was confirmed by local Idaho City businesses who look forward to increasing their bottom lines during Christmas tree season, Seasons told us they will have banana bread and homemade chili this weekend and Trudy's Kitchen always has fantastic grub.