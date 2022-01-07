The Western Fly Fishing Expo is back at Expo Idaho

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Western Fly Fishing Expo is the largest event of its kind in the northwest and it's back after being canceled a year ago because of the pandemic.

The expo features vendors, demonstrations, seminars, fly tying and a casting pond that will help anyone from the most seasoned angler to someone just beginning their adventure into fly fishing.

This event is put together by the Boise Valley Fly Fishers who have a mission to promote fishing access, conservation and education.

"The love of fly fishing is here, but it is also the love of teaching," said Tom Old of the Boise Valley Fly Fishers. "All of a sudden they say I do it, I can make it happen, it is not a mystery it’s just fly fishing."

Vendors come from all over the country and we ran into Phil Hayes who made the trip from Iowa with his ultra-light tube designed for backpacking that breaks down nicely weighing three pounds and six ounces.

"We got a product that is ideal for packing into Idaho high mountain lakes," said Hayes who's business is called Wilderness Lite. "There is water that has never seen a fly before because it is a 30 or 40-foot cast from shore, this enables you to get anywhere on that lake."

This year's expo doesn't have as many vendors because of the pandemic and travel issues and it is an event that takes COVID precautions seriously.

The expo kicked off on Friday, but it will also be in full swing on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and it costs $10 in cash and it's free for children 13 and under.

"I think you will really enjoy it, it's a very family-friendly event and we welcome you here," said Old.