The Owyhee Motorcycle club honors racing legend Kenny Gallegos

BOISE, Idaho — Kenny Gallegos tragically died last weekend in a UTV accident near Placerville, leaving a huge void in the racing community.

Gallegos grew up riding at the Owyhee Motorcycle Club, on Friday friends and family came together to pay tribute to one of the best racers the club has ever seen.

"He was the fastest guy around here for several years and it didn’t matter where you went in the northwest you had to compete with him," said Scott Fitzgerald who grew up racing against Kenny in the 1970s. "He was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m going to do without him."

Kenny Gallegos won his first competition when he was 12-years-old, at seventeen Gallegos captured his first of many motocross championships.

However, friends and family showed up to remember Kenny for the person he was and what he meant to the community.

"I always looked up to him he was my hero and he taught me how to ride a motorcycle," said Kenny's cousin Rodney Reynolds. "He touched a lot of lives and everybody here are club members, but they are more than that they are family members so it’s an honor to be up here on his day.”

Garry Reynolds is a third-generation club member and he rode Kenny's old Honda Elsinore to the top of the hill and revved the engine in honor of his uncle.

"I just want to make sure he’s remembered right and someone that special is not forgotten," said Garry Reynolds.

So many people showed up to honor Gallegos that it looked like race day at the Owyhee Motorcycle club as people said their emotional goodbyes to Kenny.

Gallegos was 62-years-old and is survived by his wife of 43 years, a daughter and a grandchild.

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club will resume racing next weekend with the third round of the MX Racing Series.