The Emmett Cherry Festival is the longest running festival in the region

EMMETT, Idaho — The 88th Cherry Festival in Emmett heats up this weekend with so many unique events as this year's theme is "Cherry Trees & Busy Bees".

The festival typically brings more than 50,000 people to this Gem County community festival and that means a huge economic boost for the region.

The Cherry Festival started on Thursday and the first two days before the weekend gives people in Emmett and the surrounding area a chance to get together with old friends.

"We call it the family reunion because you see a lot of people you haven’t seen in a while," said Tom Butler, of the Gem County Chamber of Commerce. "They end up coming back to the cherry fest just to see friends and partake in some of the rides and some of the events."

As the weekend rolls around, that's when the crowds from out of town start showing up to this free festival, and Saturday is jam packed with unique activities.

"We have the cherry pit spit contest over at the courthouse and then on the stage we will have the pie eating contest," said Butler.

Saturday will also feature the parade in the evening, a fireman hose competition and music on the main stage.

"Saturday the car show is coming into town, and that will bring a bunch more people from out of town," said Staci Rogers, a local business owner. "People can check out our great town, it’s a great place to live."

Staci Rogers took over 'Your Name on This', a company that does custom embroidery and screen printing. This year they brought back the popular button photo booth after it went missing last year during the transition of this business.

"It means a lot to us to bring it back to the community because a lot of people use this as a tradition," said Rogers. "People have been taking pictures since 2007, they got them on their walls and they missed last year."

The cherry crop in Emmett has been delayed this year because of the weather this spring. That is a common occurrence, but the festival will make sure they have enough cherries to last through the weekend festivities.

"I love cherries," laughed Butler. "I've been eating a lot of darn cherries, we will see how I feel later tonight."

If you plan on visiting the festival they have set up a shuttle to reduce congestion and make parking easier, they will sell beer this year. And remember, no dogs are allowed in Emmett City Park.