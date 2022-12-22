TaraShakti designs a functional new vintage ski suit for women designed by women

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — When we were in Sun Valley we noticed a group of women dressed for the elements in some vintage ski suits that reminded us of the classic look we used to see on the slopes back in the 80s.

Turns out this is a new company that started up this year called TaraShakti, two women founded this business to make functional ski suits for women to wear in the mountains.

"It’s about women understanding that we are beautiful where we are at and we are good enough," said Tara Clark one of the co-founders. "Put on a ski suit, be comfortable, stretch, move a lot and most importantly celebrate women."

Tara Clark's friend Holly Geiger organized a women's trip to Whistler after Holly got diagnosed with cancer, she asked all the ladies to wear a one-piece ski suit and they all did, but Tara found the suit to be uncomfortable and she got cold in the elements.

Tara's friend passed away last year because of cancer, but Holly inspired the design of a new suit with that keeps women warm, allows the range of motion needed for skiing, but still has that vintage look.

"They are designed to be feminine fit, insulated and so it will work in all temperatures," said Clark. "We make women look good feel good and for us that is the most important thing."

TaraShakti got off the ground when Quan Ralkowski came on board this year to give this Seattle start-up and the ski industry a new perspective.

"Being a woman in the ski outdoor industry is challenging, Tara and I are the only women owned, black owned outdoor industry company," said Ralkowski.

The onzie has two rescue beacons sewn into the suit, one near the feet and one in the hood, it has a modern design with with a stretchy waterproof outer layer and it is form fitting in a variety of different sizes.

"I wear and extra large and normally I feel conscious about my body but I feel comfortable rocking this suit," said Ralkowski. "TaraShakti means star power in Nepalese and we really believe that all women ignite star power in themselves, so you put these suits on, you light up and have a really good time."

The connection with Nepal comes from a project Tara started in Seattle and $25 from the sale of every suit goes to the Northwest Sherpa Association, and $25 goes to the Ivy Foundation, which Tara credits for helping her friend Holly live years past her original diagnosis.

For more information about the suit, the cost and the company click here.