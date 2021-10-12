Tamarack Resort to restore their 18-hole golf course, Osprey Meadows

IDAHO — A new deal is in place to restore Osprey Meadows at Tamarack. A once vibrant 18-hole golf course featuring views of the lake and mountain that has been closed for six years now has plans of returning.

“It has been a long time in the making,” Scott Turlington, Tamarack Resort President said. "To work out an agreement it was great. They were great to work with, so we are looking forward now to focusing on the future and on the restoration and rehabilitation of the course.”

The course closed in 2015, and Tamarack has since tried to regain ownership to reopen the 18-hole course.

“We acquired the resort in November of 2018 and not long after that we started the discussions and conversations," Turlington said. "You know, sometimes it just takes a while and it finally paid off. We were able to strike a deal that was doable for both sides."

As for what the course will look like, that is still up in the air.

"It is nestled between the mountains and the lake, so it is spectacular," Turlington said. "You go from a mountain golf course to an open lakeside golf course and then you end back in the mountains. This course has a lot to offer, and it is a challenging course."

"We are going to work on probably a few design changes here and there to help the overall play-ability, but we are really excited as well to have the Robert Trent Jones team back on board," Turlington added.

The resort plans to close the deal by ski season and open the driving range by next summer. The grand opening of the course is set for the summer of 2023.

“It’s going to take a full season, season and a half to get everything mature so we will be ironing out those details as we go along,” Turlington said.

The course will also provide opportunities for recreation in the winter months.

"We actually used to and we will start again using our cart paths for nordic and cross country skiing. So we groom the trails and we have the ability to make snow, so we are gearing up to either offer that this coming season, but at a minimum, we will be at least grooming those trails," Turlington said. "We have 5 miles of cart path so it makes for a nice loop."

The details for restoration and the parts they plan to completely redo will be released soon. Tamarack is also building 18-custom homes along the fourth fairway with views of the mountain, lake, and golf course.

