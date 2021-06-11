Tamarack Mountain offers several new adventures including ax throwing

DONNELLY, Idaho — Tamarack Mountain Resort opened its lift service mountain biking today, and for the first time, they will run the lifts every day of the week.

It's one of many new amenities and adventures that people can discover on the mountain, but one new activity is creating a buzz at Tamarack as they opened the only outdoor ax-throwing arena in the region.

"You get that adrenaline rush because you realize that hey I can do this, it is fun it and it is challenging," said Scott Turlington of Tamarack Mountain Resort who has dabbled in ax-throwing himself. "The reactions are real when I stuck two at the same time I was fist-pumping and people looked at me like I was crazy, but it’s fun and it’s a unique group activity."

The arena features four outdoor lanes that each have two targets and a scoring system with the bullseye earning four points.

It's also located in the Village and that continues to develop as this spring the Rendezvous Food Hall with El Pueblo Taqueria, Triple B Diner and Crusty's Pizza, a staple out of McCall that will feature live music every Tuesday night during the summer.

The Reserve is also open in the Village, an upscale restaurant and bar with alpine-inspired cuisine with a European flair.

The employees at Tamarack are really excited to see the domes gone, the activity center used to be in the domes but that has also moved into the Village where people can rent Ebikes or mountain bikes.

"The temporary domes that were around for 17 years are finally gone," said Turlington. "That has really generated a lot of excitement and buzz because you can see how expansive our snow front will be with concerts going forward, it’s going to make for a really cool year-round experience."

Tamarack is unique as a mountain resort because they have access to Lake Cascade, new this year Tamarack will offer jet ski rentals to go along with the other watercraft rentals from pontoon boats, to paddleboards and white water rafting on the Carbarton stretch on the North Fork of the Payette River.

Tamarack is building a new 18-hole disc golf course that will make its debut later in the summer.

They also plan on building new mountain bike trails that will go with the 20 miles of downhill trails and 20 miles of meadow riding that they already have, but after a busy season last year, they decided to open the lifts every day this summer.

"We strongly feel that having the lift running seven days a week was the right thing to do, today is our opening day we have a lot of mountain bikers already here on the trails," said Turlington.

When mountain bikers finish their riding for the day now they can relax in the Village and perhaps even toss some axes or try one of the other family-friendly events that Tamarack already features.