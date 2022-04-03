Tamarack goes out in style with the pond skimming competition

DONNELLY, Idaho — Tamarack Resort will say goodbye to winter and close down the resort this weekend, but they couldn't go out without putting on a classic ski industry tradition.

60 competitors attempted to make it across a pond and most of them made it showcasing the skill and talent of the skiers and snowboarders in the area.

Of course, there were crashes and the crowd enjoyed pelting competitors with snowballs at this wacky, but family-friendly event.

“This end of the year bash I feel brings the entire community together I’m looking down I see about a thousand people hanging out watching everybody, cheering everybody on," said snowboarder Sam Gee. "We are all here for the love of the sport, love of snow sports so having this event at the end of the year really brings people together."

Not only did most of the competitors glide across the pond, but many of them were able to do some pretty cool tricks event without a kicker or a small jump at the end.

"I thought it was awesome this is actually my first time up here at Tamarack doing this one and I’ve lived here my whole life," said snowboarder Jessee James Beopple.

Beopple won best style in the competition and to his surprise was presented with a brand new snowboard.

"I had no clue they were giving a board away and they called my name and I was just like wow," said Beopple.

Kerry Lofy coaches Chase Dawson on the Tamarack Free Ride Team and this duo of bananas made it across the pond with both skiers riding on just two skis winning them a huge trophy and best overall impression at the pond skim.

"We are the best skiers on the mountain and what better way to combine the two best skiers to make the one best skier on the one set of skis," said Lofy pulling a reference from the Gnar Games. "It is great to have a trophy that is taller than chase, I don’t think I’ve won anything in my life so this is a pretty big deal."

There were also prizes awarded for the best crash and the best costume as most of the competitors dressed up for the event.

"I will definitely be back next year we will bring costumes, more people and we will bring the show," said Beopple.

Coming up on Wednesday we will have more from Tamarack in our Idaho Backroads series as the forest service approved a special use application in early March that would expand Tamarack to the south by more than 2,000 acres.