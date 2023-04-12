Surfers and kayakers enjoy a "Powder Day" with high water at the Boise Whitewater Park

BOISE, Idaho — This time of year Idaho rivers run high, fast and cold, safety needs to be on the top of everyone's mind especially with the high flows mother nature has delivered this spring.

However, kayakers and surfers look forward to these conditions all winter and this spring for the first time since 2018 as the Boise River flowed at 3,600 cubic feet per second for several days.

"We are really lucky, it is really good," said surfer John Brown who we caught up with at the top feature at the Boise Whitewater Park. "It’s very exciting, we all look forward to this and we hope this particular wave stays in as long as possible."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have already raised the level to 4,000 cfs and the river might rise as high as 5,000 cfs by Friday, the U.S. Corps of Engineers monitors the weather and several different factors to mitigate flood control.

Kayakers and surfers enjoyed the wave on Wednesday and while river safety is always a priority, high water makes it even more important.

"Oh man the river can be super dangerous," said Ben Lammers who has kayaked since he was eleven-years-old. "Safety for me is the number one priority."

Safety for kayakers starts with the right equipment as paddlers need a life jacket, a helmet, good footwear and layers with an outer shell like a dry-top or a dry-suit.

Surfers are a different breed, they wear a wet suit to stay warm, they use their surfboards as personal flotation devices and John Brown advises people to never wear an ankle leash because that introduces an entrapment hazard into the equation, Brown has a tether with a quick release on his calf.

"I see a lot of people come down with not very good wetsuits," said Brown. "I think you get fatigued and you could probably get in trouble because you are going to be tired faster, and don't wear an ankle leash."

This time of year it is best for beginners to avoid the river, especially on those warm days because the water will still run cold for the foreseeable future.

High water makes it more difficult to get out of the river, there are fewer eddys and debris like giant logs either float down the river or get hung up somewhere in the river.

The log in Slalom Rapid on the South Fork of the Payette River moved from just left of Seymour's Hole further downstream on the left, scouting rivers are important because that log could move again at anytime or there could be a new hazard.

It's a dynamic time of year where it's best to be in good shape before heading out there, don't go by yourself and respect the river, but it is a time we all look forward to.

"For me kayaking is about getting out there having fun," said Lammers. "You are just feeling that adrenaline and also hanging out with a bunch of friends."