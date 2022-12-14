Sun Valley Resort's Winter Wonderland Festival showcases holiday spirit in the Idaho mountains

KETCHUM, Idaho — This past Saturday Sun Valley kicked off its Winter Wonderland Festival and the events continue all the way through New Years Eve.

In the Sun Valley Village we found families and children taking a break from the slopes and all the snow to make giant gingerbread cookies with an assortment of candy to choose from.

"I like the candy and I like the frosting," said a young girl of the Featherstone family. "I like decorating it," said her brother.

The festival also featured gingerbread houses made by local businesses where the winners will raise money for a charity of their choice, the gingerbread cookies and of course, Santa Clause.

"They loved it," said Megan Cooper who was visiting with her family from Utah. "Santa was awesome it was a magical experience and the gingerbread houses were awesome."

If you missed the festivities this past weekend don't fret, there are several other opportunities to get into the Christmas spirit over the next couple of weeks.

Thursday and Friday night will feature a Christmas concert, Saturday will have the ever-popular Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the Village at 6:00 p.m. and there will be a ton of activities on Christmas Eve with ice sculptures, Christmas caroling and Santa Clause participating in a number of different events.

“Sun Valley at Christmas time is the most wonderful experience that you can enjoy," said Santa Clause. "If you have never been here, never seen the lights, never seen the ice sculptures you owe it to yourself, Sun Valley is the most magical Christmas experience you could ever have."

Dollar Mountain opened this past Friday and the region has been getting pounded with snow as skiing is the reason most people choose Sun Valley as a destination.

"My favorite part is going out with all the cousins, leaving all the parents behind and just skiing down the mountain 500 times," said the boy with the Featherstone family.

The Winter Wonderland Festival wraps up on New Years Eve with night skiing and fireworks at Dollar Mountain, pretty much from now until then families will be able to find something fun to do at Sun Valley.