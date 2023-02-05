Sun Valley hosts the Boulder Mountain Tour for the 50th year and a local racer wins

The Boulder Mountain Tour is a marathon style nordic race taking skiers from Galena Lodge down the mountain along the Harriman Trail for 34 kilometers.

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation racer Peter Wolter crossed the finish line first after deciding to break away from the lead group with about 20K left in the race.

"The next section had the most significant chunk of uphill so I went for it there which was a bold move," said Wolter. "Fortunately, I was able to hold them off and was able to take the win which is a long time goal of winning the local famous race."

The last time Wolter raced in the Boulder Mountain Tour he was in 7th grade in 2012, Peter has been a part of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation since he was in 2nd grade, then he skied at Middlebury College in Vermont and now he's back on the local team as a professional.

"Thank you to the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation for a killer program and letting me ski to my highest potential," said Wolter. "Hopefully I can take it back to the world stage, just last weekend I was in France for the World Cup which was my first time skiing at that level and I couldn’t have done it without the support of the ski team, my friends and my family."

The women stayed together in a lead pack for the entire race, but in the end Hannah Rudd finished first and her teammate with the Bridger Ski Foundation Erika Flowers came in second.

"This is one of the best organized races I think I’ve ever been to, it's really amazing," said Rudd. "Thank you for having us," responded Flowers.

The race featured several checkpoints and it wouldn't be possible without hard working volunteers, I enjoyed stopping at the final checkpoint to see the volunteers enjoying themselves and apparently that happened at the other checkpoints.

The race isn't just for elite athletes, there is also a 15K course and we saw adaptive athletes, children and the older generation out there competing.

That included race co-founder Bob Rosso who we saw cross the finish line, he is 75-years-old.