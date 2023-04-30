Spring skiing vibe on full display at Bogus Basin for the pond skim

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin extended its season because of all the snow this spring and as the calendar shifts to May skiers and snowboarders are still hitting the slopes.

What a vibe! The end of season tradition at Bogus Basin was once again a big hit as skiers and snowboarders attempted to make it across the pond. pic.twitter.com/jZQ3gDW2CO — Steve Dent (@idahodent) April 30, 2023

A long-time tradition at ski resorts when the season winds down is a right of passage known as the pond skim, it is a unique challenge as skiers and snowboarders attempted to make it across the pond.

"I've never done it before and I'm a little nervous," said snowboarder Jared Moody. "I'm giving myself a five percent chance."

Registration for the pond skim began at 8:30 a.m. and all 150 slots were full before the mountain opened at nine.

Some people made it and others crashed, but with perfect weather and a lot of energy everyone had fun including the people that just came up to watch.

"I’ve done one other pond skim before, but I think this one was so much better," said skier Kyle Cihon. "The atmosphere around here was electric."

That is spring skiing in a nutshell as it brings a different vibe with tailgating, costumes and people enjoying themselves as a historic season winds down.

"It has been amazing this has probably been the best season I’ve ever had up here because of the people and the snow," said Moody. "We have been blessed."

Bogus Basin plans on being open next Saturday to close out this non-profit's 80th season, there will be live music during the Amayzing Party to close out the season.