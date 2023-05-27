Spring Chinook have not made it to the Riggins area, but they are on the way

BOISE, Idaho — The spring Chinook salmon run will happen later than usual. After a long winter and high water, spring has delayed the journey back to Idaho.

There have been no fish harvested in the Rapid Run Fishery near Riggins on the Little Salmon River, but the count at the Bonneville Dam is higher than the 10-year average, but not as good as last year's numbers.

"The Rapid River Fishery is one of the most important in our state, both for our anglers as well as for the economics of small communities like Riggins," said Scott Sullivan of Idaho Fish and Game. "They will have to wait to get what they are looking for, but we will certainly have some good action at some point in the season, but it will be several weeks later than it typically is."

The long winter combined with high water in the spring has delayed the fish, so there won't be much action this Memorial Day Weekend in Riggins, though the fish should be showing up soon.

"It will probably be two or three weeks before we get any numbers up near the town of Riggins," said Sullivan.

The spring Chinook have to navigate eight dams on their journey back to Idaho and the numbers have dropped in the past two weeks.

That has forced Idaho Fish and Game to reduce the days anglers can fish from Thursday through Sunday while keeping the one bag limit per day and up to four total.

Anglers plan their vacations around the salmon run and it means huge business for Riggins, as people will line the banks when the fish show up. They just haven't made it yet. Although there have been some harvests in the Clearwater basin.

"Spring Chinook fishing is exciting for a lot of reasons. You have a big powerful fish in a big powerful river," said Sullivan. "It brings out the camaraderie as a lot of families get involved in this activity, and it is certainly an iconic species in Idaho."

We talked with a local fishing shop that told us high water has had a negative impact on fishing in most Idaho rivers. If you are looking to land a big one this weekend, your best bet will be a lake or a reservoir.

The fishing shop told us if you are looking for a river the Owyhee, the Malad and the Henry's Fork near Island Park will be your best bet.

It's too early to forecast the summer Chinook season, but Idaho Fish and Game does a weekly report to keep anglers informed.