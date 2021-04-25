Spring Chinook salmon fishing starts at 3 Idaho rivers

Spring Chinook salmon fishing on the Snake, Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers started Saturday after the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the start date back in March.

While returns to the Clearwater River are forecasted to be insufficient for fishing, fisheries managers are forecasting a run of more than 11,000 hatchery spring Chinook Salmon which are bound for all of the above locations.

Fishing on the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers is limited to 4 days per week, Thursday through Sunday, while fishing on the Snake River will be 7 days per week.

Daily bag limits for all open water is 4 per day, only one of which can be an adult which is 24 inches or longer.

Idaho Fish and Game have the full rules for the Chinook fishing season on their website.