Skiing and snowboarding season is winding down, but conditions at Bogus Basin remain great

BOGUS BASIN — The start of spring break? More like winter break for some of our mountain resorts.

Bogus Basin received six new inches of snow within the past 48 hours and although it's almost April there's still plenty of fresh powder left.

"Ski conditions are absolutely amazing right now," Brad Wilson, Bogus Basin's General Manager said.

Saturday, March 27 is the end of night skiing at Bogus.

"Night skiing this year has been phenomenal," Wilson said. "We had a 100 percent increase in night visits this year compared to last, which is something we didn't expect."

There are still tickets available for the final night.

But, with less than a month left of skiing and snowboarding season, it's a great last opportunity to hit the slopes while the snow is still fresh.

"It’s pretty much mid-winter conditions right now, and then this weekend we are going to flip to spring really quickly and have beautiful warm weather. It should be gorgeous," Wilson said. "We have perfect coverage at over a 70-inch base right now, which is really great this time of year, and then it looks like more snow next week so welcome to springtime in the Rockies.”

Bogus Basin is scheduled to close for winter on April 11.