Skiers and snowboards are in powder heaven at Bogus Basin

BOISE, Idaho — Since the start of this multi-day storm, Bogus Basin has received 40 inches of snow and there is more in the forecast.

Skiers and snowboarders wait all year for this type of powder and the conditions didn't disappoint up on the mountain.

"It’s unreal," said Nate Tonder. "It is unreal today, it is some of the best I’ve ever seen up here with depth and snow quality."

It wasn't that long ago we were all wondering where is the snow? Bogus Basin was able to open because of their snow machines but there is no substitute for mother nature's recipe.

"It is crazy how it has done it," said Tonder. "Earlier in December we were wondering when is it going to start snowing and then it just turned on so yeah it is awesome."

So far this season Bogus Basin has gotten 98 inches and 10 of those have come in the last 48 hours.

"So good I actually haven’t been able to be here snowboarding in like three or four years," said Brooklyn Williams who came home to visit her family during the holidays. "This is the best snow I’ve snowboarded on in a while there is so much powder even on the groomed runs it is insane, so good."

I wasn't able to get the first tracks, but the cool thing about Bogus Basin is the availability of after-work sessions.

The mountain is open from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. during the week and it opens an hour earlier on the weekends, but I didn't make it that long because my legs could not handle the exertion needed with all the snow.

"It’s been so fun I’ve been spending time with my family and we are all having a super fun time even though some of us are frustrated we are having a blast," said Williams.

If you do go up to Bogus Basin be careful driving on the road as slippery conditions exist despite the constant runs of snowplows up and down the mountain.

Take it slow and don't rush, but if you go really slow make sure to use the turnouts I witnessed one incident where one car drove around ten miles an hour creating a huge line with some frustrated drivers and it turned into a dangerous situation.