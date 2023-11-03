Ski swap raises funds for the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — People have a chance to gear up for the ski and snowboarding season this weekend at Expo Idaho as the ski swap has been a tradition in the Treasure Valley for 72 years.

We were there on Thursday as people showed up in the rain to wait in line to drop off their used gear before the swap officially opens on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

"It’s not ideal conditions, but rain down here usually means snow up north so it is a good thing," said Ryker Williams. "Yeah, we are stoked for the season," added Colton Anson.

The ski swap gives families a chance to buy and sell used gear to cut down on the costs as kinds tend to grow out of their equipment every couple of years.

"We have skis, snowboards, boots, helmets, gloves, helmets and goggles," said Shawn Smith of the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. "You name it, we have it so you can ready for this winter for yourself for your kids at absolutely killer prices and it really helps our organization."

Sellers recoup 75 percent of if their item sells while the other 25 percent goes to the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. It marks the biggest fundraiser of the year for this non-profit. They make it their mission to help kids get into skiing and snowboarding.

"We want to make sure that they are having fun and we keep them safe," said Smith. "They are developing more and more skills so they become life long enthusiasts for snow sports."

The Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation has been around since 1967 and the ski swap reminds us all that it won't be long before we can hit the slopes.

"The ski swap is part of the community, part of the family and I’m glad we can all get together and raise more for BBSEF," said Anson.

The ski swap is so large that deals should last through the weekend as admission costs five dollars, but people can get in free on Sunday if they bring in some canned goods.

"Some of the folks have gotten used to coming on Sunday towards the last couple of hours and they have found screaming deals," said Smith. "They are able to wade through less equipment so you if you are not here on day one, you don't miss out."

The ski swap is open from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.