Sawtooth National Recreation Area seeking volunteers for cleanup efforts

IDAHO — After a record-breaking summer of people recreating outside, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area needs your help. The Idaho Conservation League and a few other conservation groups are looking for volunteers to help recover the land from the impacts of a busy summer.

“Year over year we are seeing more people on our public lands but at the same time the public land, the forestry doesn’t have as many hands as it used to," Stevie Gawryluk, Idaho Conservation League Central Idaho Engagement Assistant said. "So this program allows individuals to go out and recreate in areas that they already love and to give back.”

The cleanup program includes picking up trash, getting rid of fire pits, and other restoration efforts. The program is flexible and allows you to choose where you assist in cleanup whether that's in remote backcountry or campsites in the frontcountry.

"It allows volunteers to go out to the Sawtooth NRA and give back to the public land that they love," Gawryluk said. "It is all independent work so people can have that comfort with everything that is going on and to still give back, but not put themselves in uncomfortable situations.”

Once you sign up they will give you a cleanup kit that includes gloves, snacks, and other cleaning supplies. The program is looking for more volunteers through Sept., 25.

"I believe that we can love these areas to death, so it is important as recreationists to get back out there and make sure that next year you can enjoy these areas, your family can enjoy these areas, your children can enjoy these areas because without us it really doesn't have a future," Gawryluk said. "We just want to help people love it as much as it deserves."

To sign up, click here.