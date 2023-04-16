Watch Now
NewsIdaho Back Roads

Actions

Runners take on the snow and ice during the 45th Race to Robie Creek

This year runners had the additional challenge of navigating slippery conditions in the Race to Robie Creek, dubbed the most difficult half-marathon in the northwest.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 14:16:29-04

BOISE, Idaho — This year runners had the additional challenge of navigating slippery conditions in the Race to Robie Creek, dubbed the most difficult half-marathon in the northwest.

The race starts with an eight and half mile climb where runners gain 2,000 feet of elevation, first time runner Kenneth Sengendo told us that was the hardest part.

"Climbing all the way that was tough I should have listened to earlier advice and ran that hill 100 times," said Sengendo. "I'll do it again next year, I'm not settling for a two and a half hour time."

The snow started about a mile before Aldape Summit and then the runners had to navigate those conditions coming down the backside before the snow disappeared.

"It was slippery a lot of people fell, I should have had my skis," said Gayle Marie.

Gayle Marie after crossing the finish line

Gayle is an original member of the Rocky Canyon Sail Toads, a running group that started the Race to Robie Creek, and she's still going strong.

"It has been a long time since I've run this," said Marie. "I started about 40 years ago, but yeah I’m 73 and if you don’t run, you rust."

Kenneth Sengendo with his friend at the end

This race had a unique aspect as nearly half of the 2,000 runners attempted this classic half-marathon for the first time.

"The race was hard, but it was really nice," said Sengendo. "This is my first half-marathon and I loved it."

Volunteers bring the energy during this race

Check out the video in this story, I hiked up the backside of the course to see if I could show the heart and soul of the Race to Robie Creek.

This kicks off a busy running season in the Treasure Valley, next week is the Boise River Marathon which also features a half-marathon, a 10k and a 5k.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light