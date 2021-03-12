Ridge to Rivers releases proposals after trail user survey

BOISE, Idaho — Some trails in the Boise Foothills may see new rules next month on what direction users can travel and which days some groups can use the trails as officials try to mitigate heavy traffic on popular routes.

A trail user survey received over 4,400 responses, by far the most engagement on a Ridge to Rivers survey to date. The initial survey results are posted online for you to view.

The Ridge to Rivers team is suggesting the implementation of the following pilot strategies starting as early as this April:



Lower Hulls Gulch Trail #29 Proposal – On even-numbered days of the month, the trail would be closed to all downhill bike travel (open to hikers, horseback riders and uphill mountain bikers) for the duration of the pilot. On odd-numbered days of the month, the trail would only be open to downhill bike traffic (closed to all other users) for the duration of the pilot.

Polecat Loop Trail #81 Proposal – All trail users would be required to travel in one direction (counter-clockwise) throughout the duration of the pilot.

Around the Mountain Trail #98 Proposal – All users would be required to travel in one direction (counter-clockwise) throughout the duration of the pilot.

Bucktail Trail #20A Proposal – Separation of use for mountain bikers and pedestrians.

The partnership is looking for more feedback on the proposed pilot change to Lower Hulls Gulch Trail #29 and the creation of a pedestrian-only route near Bucktail Trail #20A. Click here to respond to a short survey related to those changes. The survey is set to close on March 29 and the results will be posted after the feedback period closes.

The program strategies listed above and the overall survey results will be included in an upcoming report to the Boise City Council. City staff will be seeking council feedback and support before implementing any of the strategies this year.