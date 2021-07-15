Ridge to Rivers launches new survey on foothills pilot program

BOISE, Idaho — Ridge to Rivers has launched a new survey that went online Thursday and will be available for users to take until Friday, July 23.

The popular trails in the foothills drew more visitors last year prompting a pilot program to help alleviate congestion and problems between the different user groups.

This program went into effect this spring and it closed Lower Hulls Gulch to mountain bikers on the even-numbered days, but on the odd-numbered days, the trail is only open for downhill mountain biking.

In the Military Reserve area, Ridge to Rivers added a new hiker-only trail and turned Bucktail into just a downhill mountain biking trail.

Ridge to Rivers also made Polecat and the Around the Mountain Trail at Bogus Basin directional trails that people need to travel in a counter-clockwise manner.

This pilot program has been implemented with the help of user feedback and this will mark the third survey that Ridge to Rivers has asked the public to participate in.