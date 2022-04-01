Pond skimming highlights end of season events at local ski areas

BOISE, Idaho — Mother nature didn't cooperate this winter and spring and Bogus Basin will close down for the season on Sunday, but like they normally do, this nonprofit will go out in style.

Ski areas have a long tradition of finishing the season with wacky events and the pond skim is a staple at a number of different resorts as Bogus Basin will hold the pond skim at 1 p.m. Sunday.

"It’s one of those end-of-season events that kind of puts that exclamation mark on the season," said Bogus Basin General Manager Brad Wilson. "We have been doing it ever since I’ve been here, it’s super fun and a good way to close out the season."

Tamarack Resort will also close its mountain this weekend and on Saturday they will host the Idaho State Pond Skimming Championship.

Tamarack will feature 60 skiers and snowboarders who try to make it across a freezing cold pond and there will be four grand prizes including best costume, best crash, biggest splash and best overall impression.

Brundage Mountain Resort will stay open until next weekend but on Saturday they will host a beer relay race where teams of four carry a solo cup of beer and pass it like a baton while trying to go as fast as possible without spilling their beer.

The Sun Valley Film Festival will wrap up this weekend with a party on Saturday and the screening of the film Navalny to close the festival on Sunday, Sun Valley plans to continue operations for two more weekends after this one.

"We are the second screening of the film, CNN bought it and we don't know when it will be released," said Sun Valley Film Festival Executive Director Teddy Grennan. "It is above our pay grade, we are really lucky to get it a friend of the festival is bringing it up to close the festival."

Skiers and snowboarders have a lot of different options to say goodbye to ski season and do some spring skiing.